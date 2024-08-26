nasscom names SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

New Delhi: IT industry body nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of SAP Labs India Managing Director Sindhu Gangadharan as its chairperson with immediate effect.

Gangadharan takes the chair from Rajesh Nambiar, who has been appointed president-designate for nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies).

"Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India’s emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation’s robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive," she said.

The first woman to lead SAP Labs India, Gangadharan was appointed as the Chair for nasscom GCC Council last year.

A board member of Siemens India and Titan Company, she is also a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, Nambiar stepped down from IT firm Cognizant as its India MD and chairman. The industry body announced his appointment as the president-designate, succeeding current nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, whose tenure ends in November 2024.

"As we leap into the next era of digital evolution, driven by emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I’m excited to continue working closely with Sindhu to spearhead the tech industry in India towards newer heights in this techade," Nambiar said.