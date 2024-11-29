Nasscom unveils 'The Developer's Playbook' for responsible AI in India

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) IT industry association Nasscom has unveiled 'The Developer's Playbook for Responsible AI in India', amid challenges faced by developers in navigating complex and rapidly-evolving AI risk management landscape.

The playbook offers a voluntary framework for developers to identify and mitigate the potential risks associated with the commercial development, deployment, and use of AI in India.

"Recognising the challenges faced by developers in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving AI risk management landscape, the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub... unveiled The Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI in India," Nasscom said in a release.

The playbook was launched at the inaugural edition of Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi.

"The playbook has undergone rigorous review and validation by a diverse group of Indian and international subject matter experts and stakeholders across industry, government, academia, and civil society, ensuring that it reflects a balanced and well-supported approach to responsible AI practices that firmly align with the nation's broader interests and societal well-being," the release said.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, IT Ministry and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, noted that the playbook equips innovators with the guidance they need to identify potential risks, align with best practices, and adopt responsible AI methodologies while allowing for evolving approaches towards AI development and deployment.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Nasscom underscored that the playbook offers a practical framework for developers to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI. PTI MBI DRR