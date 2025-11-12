Natco completes 35.75 pc stake buy in South African firm

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 35.75 per cent stake in South Africa-based Adcock Ingram Holdings.

As part of the acquisition process, Adcock, one of South Africa's oldest pharmaceutical companies, has delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) as of November 11, 2025, the drug firm said in a statement.

"This landmark event marks the culmination of a strategic acquisition in which Natco Pharma has acquired 35.75 per cent of Adcock Ingram in a transaction valued at around USD 226 million (ZAR 4 billion)," it added.

With roots tracing back to 1891, Adcock Ingram is known for brands such as Panado, Myprodol, Epi-Max, Citro-soda and Allergex.

The company has shaped the pharmaceutical landscape in the region for 135 years.

In July 2025, Natco offered ZAR 75 (USD 4.36) per share to acquire Adcock Ingram's minority shareholders, a proposal that was approved in October 2025 with thumping support from the shareholders.

With the completion of this acquisition of stake, Natco Pharma attains market presence in South Africa.

"This acquisition represents a significant step in our strategic growth plan across the globe. We are committed to preserving the rich legacy of Adcock Ingram while enhancing its capabilities to better serve the healthcare needs of communities across Africa and beyond," Natco Pharma CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni said.

Shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday ended 3.82 per cent higher to Rs 823.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW