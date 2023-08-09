Natco Pharma Q1 net profit rises 31.2 pc to Rs 420.3 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Natco Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 31.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 420.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,140.5 crore as against Rs 884.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 660.2 crore as compared to Rs 533.1 crore a year ago.

Advertisment

The major drivers of business during the June quarter were formulation exports, strong growth in domestic business of both pharma and agro, and steady sales from subsidiaries, the company said.

Exports of formulations clocked Rs 884.2 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 736.9 crore a year ago, while domestic formulations registered Rs 132.4 crore, up from Rs 88.5 crore last year, it added.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients segment posted Rs 75.1 crore, up from Rs 50.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it had made a provision of Rs 51 crore towards pending patent infringement litigation cases for its products in India and also incurred about Rs 17 crore towards special incentives to employees.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY24, it added. PTI RKL SHW