Natco Pharma Q1 profit up 59% at Rs 668 cr

New Delhi: Natco Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 59 per cent to Rs 668 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 420 crore for April-June period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,363 crore from Rs 1,140 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 3.48 per cent up at Rs 1,491.30 apiece on the BSE.