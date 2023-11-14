Natco Pharma Q2 net profit surges over 6-fold to Rs 369 crore

New Delhi: Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 369 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 57 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue rose to Rs 1,061 crore for the period under review, as compared with Rs 453 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported strong performance during the quarter due to growth in formulation exports and increased sales in the domestic agrochemical business, it added.