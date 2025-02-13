NATCO Pharma shares tumble 20 pc after Q3 earnings; market valuation drops Rs 4,357 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Shares of NATCO Pharma Ltd on Thursday slumped 20 per cent after the firm reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

The stock tanked 19.99 per cent to settle at Rs 973.40 on the BSE. Intra-day, it hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 973.35.

At the NSE, it cracked 19.99 per cent to Rs 975.05 -- the lower circuit limit.

The company's market valuation eroded Rs 4,356.85 crore to Rs 17,434.55 crore.

In traded volume terms, 3.72 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 84.10 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

NATCO Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.4 crore in the December quarter, hit by a drop in formulations exports.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.7 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal year, NATCO Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 474.8 crore as compared to Rs 758.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Formulation exports in the third quarter were lower at Rs 285.8 crore as compared to Rs 605.6 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Formulation sales in the domestic market stood at Rs 96.1 crore, down from Rs 99.4 crore in the year-ago period, NATCO Pharma said in an investor presentation.