Natco Pharma's Canadian arm invests USD 8 mn in eGenesis

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Natco Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its Canadian subsidiary has invested USD 8 million (nearly Rs 70 crore) in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis, Inc.

The investment is made by Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc.

eGenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective human-compatible organs for transplant, the company said in a filing.

"We agree with the vision of eGenesis that xenotransplantation technology has the potential to end the global transplant shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure by eliminating waitlist mortality," Natco Pharma Vice Chairman and CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni said.

Xenotransplantation is the use of non-human cells, tissues, or organs to treat human medical conditions.

Natco said in March 2024, eGenesis announced a porcine kidney transplant in a living patient which was authorised by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

Commenting on Natco's investment in the company, eGenesis, Inc. CEO Mike Curtis said, "Their support will be used in advancing our research and bringing our innovative therapies to market."