NATCO's partner Mylan settles patent litigation with Novo Nordisk over generic Ozempic in US

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) NATCO Pharma Ltd on Monday said its partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc has reached a patent litigation settlement with Novo Nordisk in the US over generic Ozempic, a drug used to lower blood sugar and weight loss.

NATCO and Mylan have partnered for the development of generic Ozempic (Semaglutide) products, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ozempic is a prescription medication patented by Novo Nordisk.

"Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk have reached a settlement of the US patent litigation related to generic Ozempic (Semaglutide)," NATCO said in the filing.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, it added.

Novo Nordisk had filed a patent infringement suit against Mylan over Ozempic in a US court. PTI RKL DR