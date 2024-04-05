National Capital Region Transport Corporation wins CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has received three Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) Vishwakarma Awards, including one for the best professionally managed company, according to a statement on Friday.

The NCRTC is implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a rail-based high-speed, high-frequency, regional commute transit system connecting metropolitan and big cities, towns and urban nodes across NCR, it said.

"NCRTC conferred three accolades at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma awards. It received the achievement award for the best professionally managed company from construction, materials, supply, services and any related areas from construction domain for organisations with a turnover greater than Rs 2,500 crore.

"It also received two achievement category awards for creating social development and impact and best construction projects for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor," the statement stated.

The Vishwakarma awards celebrate and acknowledge exemplary contributions and achievements in the construction sector. The CIDC is the apex body that is dedicated to working towards promoting best practices within the Indian construction industry, it said.

The RRTS corridor has a design speed of 180 kmpm and an operational speed of 160 kmph. It provides a fast, reliable, safe, comfortable, efficient and sustainable transport solution and connects Delhi to the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, Modinagar, and Meerut, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Namo Bharat train services on the 17-km section from Duhai to Modi Nagar North RRTS stations on March 6. At present, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, is operational for passengers, it said.

Construction is advancing swiftly on the remaining stretches, and the entire 82-km corridor is expected to be operational ahead of the targeted timeline of June 2025, the statement added. PTI NIT SMN