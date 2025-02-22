National committee to promote natural farming to be formed: Chouhan

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said a national-level committee will soon be established to promote natural farming across the country.

Through this committee, farmers will be made aware of adopting natural farming practices and be given necessary training, he said.

If farmers adopt natural farming correctly, it will not only boost their income but also preserve soil fertility, he said, adding that in addition, citizens will benefit from access to vegetables, grains, and fruits free from chemicals and pesticides.

He stated this after observing the natural farming practices under the guidance of Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat, in village Kainthala in Kurukshetra district, said an official statement.

Prior to this, Chouhan visited Gurukul Kurukshetra, where he examined the Gaushala for indigenous cows, the Gurukul's hostel, and other facilities.

Gujarat Governor Devvrat provided detailed insights into the progress and achievements of the Gurukul.

The union minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare saw wheat, sugarcane crops, as well as the vegetables and fruit plants at the Kanthala natural farming farmhouse.

He observed the jaggery-making process and had the opportunity to taste fresh jaggery.

He commended the efforts of Gujarat Governor Devvrat, stating that it was truly rewarding to see the practical application of natural farming in the fields of Gurukul.

Chouhan highlighted the detrimental effects of excessive use of chemicals and fertilizers, adding that it has led to a significant loss of soil fertility and the decline of beneficial insects.

He also pointed out the rise of various diseases linked to produce grown with these harmful practices. He warned that if the situation does not change, the future generations of the country will not forgive the damage done to the environment.

Now is the ideal time to embrace natural farming, he stated, adding, by gradually transitioning to this method, farmers can earn substantial profits.

He clarified that the belief that natural farming leads to reduced production is a misconception. When done correctly, natural farming not only preserves soil fertility but also enhances the quality of food grains and crops, he noted.

Furthermore, this method allows for the simultaneous cultivation of multiple crops, an impressive example of which can be seen at the farm in Kainthala village. He asked farmers across the country to visit the Kainthala natural farming model as a source of inspiration.

He highlighted that the mission to promote natural farming is being advanced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister advised that farmers should begin by adopting natural farming on a small scale, such as one or two acres, but stressed that proper training is essential. PTI CHS MR