National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 52 cr refund till Jan FY26

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 52 crore across 31 sectors by addressing 79,521 consumer grievances till January.

The refunds were secured at the pre-litigation stage, enabling consumers to obtain timely relief without approaching Consumer Commissions, an official statement said.

NCH, the flagship initiative of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, plays a pivotal role in providing effective, accessible, and time-bound grievance redressal under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It operates through a convergence model where grievances are digitally forwarded to companies for resolution within defined timelines, with continuous monitoring and consumer feedback tracking.

The e-commerce sector recorded the highest number of grievances, with 47,743 complaints, resulting in refunds exceeding Rs 36 crore. The travel and tourism sector followed, with refunds of more than Rs 4 crore facilitated through the Helpline.

Refund grievances in the e-commerce sector were reported from across the country, spanning metropolitan cities, as well as remote regions, underscoring the extensive reach and accessibility of the NCH as a pan-India consumer grievance platform, the statement added.