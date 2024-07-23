Business

Union Budget 2024: FM announces National Cooperation Policy on anvil

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

New Delhi: The government will bring a National Cooperation Policy for the overall development of the country, Finance Minister Nirmamala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25, she said the Centre will promote digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with states, while Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card will be introduced in five states.

Besides, the government will strengthen production, storage and marketing of pulses, while fast-track growth of rural economy and creation of employment opportunities will be the policy goal, she said.

Also, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing, she added.

