National Council for Cement and Building Materials sets up incubation centre

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Commerce and Industry Ministry's organisation National Council for Cement and Building Materials has established an incubation centre for the manufacturing sector.

The centre would support innovative and technology-driven knowledge-based entrepreneurship or startups for contribution toward achieving net zero emission, sustainability and circular economy in the cement, construction, building materials and other allied sectors.

At this centre, the incubatee startups/entrepreneurs will be mentored by the scientists of NCB (National Council for Cement and Building Materials) and experts from the cement and building materials industry for further improvisation and development of market-ready products for commercialisation.

The incubatee startups/entrepreneurs will have the support of advanced laboratories at NCB to carry out the development work.

Inaugurating the centre, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the aim is to set up 50 incubators for the manufacturing sector in the country.

He said that the cement sector is an important partner for the government in the growth and development of the country.

NCB is dedicated to research, technology development and industrial services for cement, allied building materials and construction industries.