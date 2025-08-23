National Cyber Security Scholar Program inaugurated at GMR Aero Academy

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) The National Cyber Security Scholar Programme (NCSSP) has been inaugurated at the GMR Aero Academy, the training and capacity-building arm of GMR Group, focusing on aviation, security, and allied domains, a statement said on Saturday.

The programme under the National Security Database (NSD) platform has been launched in collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), the statement said.

“This program is not just about producing cybersecurity leaders — it is about shaping national assets who can build resilience for India’s critical sectors,” ISAC Advisor Group Captain Aanand Naidu said.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman V. Balakista Reddy at the launch event urged scholars to extend their expertise toward national and state capacity-building efforts, the statement said.

The NCSS is an 18-week, 160-hour instructor-led program for emerging cybersecurity leaders. Professionals who complete the program are deemed national assets under the National Security Database. PTI IAS BAL