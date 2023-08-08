Advertisment
#Business

National Fertilisers posts Q1 net loss of Rs 121.43 cr

NewsDrum Desk
08 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
New Delhi: State-owned National Fertilisers Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.43 crore during the first quarter of this financial year on sluggish sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the regulatory filing said.

Total income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 5,051.23 crore during April-June quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 6,454.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 5,251.10 crore, as against Rs 6,312.23 crore in the said period, the filing said.

