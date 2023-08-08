National Fertilisers shares fall nearly 5 pc post earnings

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Shares of National Fertilisers Ltd on Tuesday fell by nearly 5 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.43 crore during the first quarter of this financial year on sluggish sales.

The stock declined 4.77 per cent to settle at Rs 66.70 on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 5 per cent to Rs 66.50.

At the NSE, it tanked 4.63 per cent to end at Rs 66.80.

In traded volume terms, 3.14 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 66.82 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a company regulatory filing said.

Total income declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 5,051.23 crore during April-June quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 6,454.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 5,251.10 crore, as against Rs 6,312.23 crore in the said period, the filing said. PTI SUM SUM MR