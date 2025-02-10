National Fertilizers Ltd net profit slumps 70 pc in December qtr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday posted a 70 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.81 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal on lower revenue.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 150.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue declined by 23 per cent to Rs 5,855.85 crore in the October-December quarter against Rs 7,584.27 crore in FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

Its expenses remained lower at Rs 5,842.01 crore during the said period compared to Rs 7,409.05 crore a year ago. PTI LUX LUX SHW