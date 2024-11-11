Advertisment
Business

National Fertilizers Ltd posts Rs 12 cr profit in Sep qtr

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
National Fertilizers LTD

New Delhi: State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisment

The company posted a net loss of Rs 87.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 4,404.40 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 5,691.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) is one of the leading fertiliser companies in the country.

Advertisment

NFL has five gas-based ammonia-urea plants -- Nangal and Bathinda plants in Punjab, the Panipat plant in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

PSU fertilizers NFL fertilizer Q2 results
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe