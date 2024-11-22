National Fertilizers Ltd to foray into nano liquid urea production

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) State-owned National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) on Friday announced its entry into nano liquid urea production.

In a regulatory filing, NFL said the company "shall be making forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra effective variant using cutting edge nano technology at its Nangal plant".

The company would be manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles of 500ml per day at its Nangal plant with the new variant.

"The company is conducting extensive field research through studying the effectiveness and acceptability of various types of nano urea variants presently available in the market," it added.

The nano urea is more efficient in terms of nutrient uptake and releases nitrogen more slowly. It is more environmentally friendly as it reduces the amount of nitrogen lost to the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, the company said.

NFL is the largest urea producer amongst CPSEs in the country with a strong presence in various types of fertilisers, seeds and crop protection products. The agribusiness of the company is expanding with the addition of a wide range of alternative fertilisers required for the Indian soil, the filing said. PTI MJH MJH SHW SHW