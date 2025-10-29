National Institute of Personnel Management to host 41st Annual National Conference Oct 30-31

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) on Wednesday said it will host its 41st Annual National Conference here on October 30 and 31.

The event, NATCON 2025, will serve as a premier platform for HR leaders, policymakers, academicians, and industry professionals from across India and abroad to deliberate on the future of work, leadership, and people strategy in the era of rapid technological transformation.

This year's theme is "Viksit Bharat@2047: Empowering a Future-Ready Workforce through Technology and Inclusive HR Leadership", NIPM said in a statement.

"NATCON 2025 aims to inspire organisations to integrate sustainability and human-centric leadership into their business strategies, aligning people development with the larger vision of national growth and transformation," said MH Raja, National President, NIPM.

With over 500 delegates expected to attend, NATCON 2025 promises to be a landmark event reaffirming NIPM's commitment to building a future-ready workforce and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the statement added. PTI DRR SHW