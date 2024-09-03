National Test House, BEE tie up to promote energy efficiency in India

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The National Test House (NTH), Department of Consumer Affairs, on Tuesday inked an initial pact with BEE to promote energy efficiency in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at strengthening the Standards & Labelling (S&L) Programme, a crucial initiative designed to promote energy efficiency across the country.

Under this pact, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) shall recognise NTH as referral laboratory and send its cases pertaining to technical disputes regarding the test results for consultation, an official statement said.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said star ratings of electrical appliances and products are provided by BEE.

“We need to check whether an industry that has taken the star ratings from us is consistently delivering on the parameters. To ensure this, we have joined hands with Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) for market surveillance and for dependable testing," he said.

BEE shall nominate officers of NTH in their various technical committees in consideration of expertise with NTH officers. NTH shall impart capacity building training to BEE officers at the NTH Regional Laboratories / BEE headquarters at Delhi.

DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare said, “Product should be designed not to fail but to last. To facilitate consumers and to ensure their rights, this MoU will prove as a stepping stone towards an everlasting relationship between NTH and BEE.” The MoU will help in the sustainable development of the country in respect of conservation of energy by saving electricity, thus reducing the carbon footprints.

The MoU was signed by Milind Deore, Secretary, BEE and Alok Kumar Srivastava, DG, NTH.

As India’s largest multidisciplinary testing laboratory under the central government, NTH offers technical consultancy, testing, calibration, and quality evaluation across various sectors, adhering to both national and international standards.

BEE, under the power ministry, was established in 2002 with the mission to reduce the energy intensity of the Indian economy. Its role in developing policies and strategies for energy conservation has been instrumental in promoting sustainable development. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU