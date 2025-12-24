National Test House signs pact with India Post for collection of raw material, industrial goods samples

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Quality testing service provider National Test House has signed a pact with India Post to facilitate the collection of samples of raw material and industrial goods, along with their safe, reliable and timely delivery to authorised laboratories, according to an official statement.

At present, National Test House facilitates testing, evaluation, and calibration of raw materials, as well as finished products, to the end-users through its branches, established in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Varanasi.

"Under the MoU, the Department of Posts will provide doorstep sample pickup from customers across the country and transport them to NTH laboratories located at Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Guwahati, Varanasi, and Chennai, leveraging its extensive and trusted postal network that spans urban, rural, and remote regions of India," the statement said.

Citizens or any entity can now leverage the partnership to send samples of products for testing at NTH.

"This strategic collaboration will significantly enhance the accessibility, affordability, and efficiency of NTH’s testing services by addressing logistical challenges and reducing turnaround time. It is expected to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including consumers, manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, and businesses, particularly those located in far-flung and underserved areas," the statement said.

The move is expected to improve the ease of doing business, strengthen consumer protection mechanisms and promote a strong culture of quality, compliance, and standardisation across sectors.

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in making quality testing services accessible to every citizen of India, reinforcing trust, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace," the statement said.