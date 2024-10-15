National Traders' Welfare Board holds 4th meeting: Commerce & Industry ministry

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said the fourth meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) was held under the chairmanship of Sunil J Singhi.

Singhi highlighted that the representations received from the members and trade associations have been brought to the attention of the concerned ministries/departments for necessary action.

"Suggestions and inputs were solicited from the members to improve awareness and the reach of welfare schemes related to retail trade," it said.

***** Multiples Alternate Asset Management appoints Rahul Chawla as MD for credit strategy * Multiples Alternate Asset Management on Tuesday said it has appointed Rahul Chawla as the managing director for credit strategy.

Chawla has an experience of over two decades in investment banking and private credit, as per an official statement.

***** Nancy Tyagi top digital star for 2024: GroupM * Twenty-year-old Nancy Tyagi, who creates content on fashion, has emerged as the top digital star for 2024, according to a list compiled by media investment group GroupM.

Prayagraj-based comic content creator Sakshi Keswani was second in the list while Danny Pandit was third, a statement said.