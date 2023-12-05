National Traders’ Welfare Board holds first meet

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The government-constituted National Traders' Welfare Board on Tuesday held its first meeting here and discussed ways to promote the growth and uplift of the community, an official statement said.

The objectives of the board include suggesting simplifications in the laws applicable to traders; improve access to funds; recommendations regarding social security benefits like insurance, and pension for traders and their employees.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) set up the board in 2019.

During the meeting, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted the role of the board in resolving the issues related to traders.

He emphasised that the composition of the board reflects its scope and strength, so that the wide-ranging issues relevant to the retail sector can be meaningfully addressed, the statement said.

Board Chairman Sunil J Singhi requested all non-official members to submit their suggestions for the welfare of traders, which would be forwarded to relevant representatives of the ministries for their effective resolution.

Domestic trade, which comprises over 6 crore business enterprises, contributes around 15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product. It provides employment to about 25 crore people.

Earlier, there was no institutional mechanism to understand the issues and problems faced by traders in their day-to-day business operations for the growth of retail trade and the welfare of traders and their employees. PTI RR TRB