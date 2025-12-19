Nation's strong economic policy, ideological vision determine its pace of development: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said a nation's strong economic policy and ideological vision determine its balanced pace of development, stability, and future direction.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum Conference-2025 in Mumbai, Yadav said the past decade has been a golden period for the country's economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this period, the country has overcome various international economic challenges and reached new heights of development, Yadav said.

"Any nation's strong economic policy and ideological vision determine its balanced pace of development, stability, and future direction," he said.

India will become a developed nation by 2047, Yadav said.

"To increase investment and facilitate business in Madhya Pradesh, our government is ready to provide all possible assistance to investors. My government stands with every investor wishing to invest in Madhya Pradesh. We are aware of investors' needs, and therefore, our government will provide investors with the necessary assistance," he said.

On December 25, at an event in Gwalior to mark the birth centenary year of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and perform 'bhoomi pujan' of projects costing Rs 2.5 lakh crore across MP, Yadav informed.

While inviting everyone to Gwalior to attend the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', Yadav said this event will mark the successful conclusion of the 'Year of Industry and Employment' being observed in 2025.

Yadav said investors in Madhya Pradesh will receive improved policies, opportunities, incentives, ecosystems, market linkages, and growth rates, along with full government support.

He emphasized the presence of adequate land and water resources, a youth force, and skilled human resources for industry and urged investors to feel free to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav further elaborated on India's economic progress, cultural values, and global leadership.

"The pace at which India is experiencing economic progress today is unprecedented. Our country is progressing rapidly due to strong policies, structural reforms, the self-reliant India campaign, and the growing confidence of global investors. India will soon become the third largest economy in the world," Yadav said.

A large number of business leaders, industrialists, policymakers, economists, academics, global economic thinkers, and members of the World Hindu Economic Forum from India and abroad participated in the conference.

The World Hindu Economic Forum Conference 2025 aims to provide a common platform for India's economic thinking, cultural heritage, and global vision, giving new direction and energy to the country's future development journey.