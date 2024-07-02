Natural Environment Solutions enters Indian data centre industry with 5 MW facility in Pune

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Natural Environment Solutions Pvt Ltd (NES) on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indian data centre industry with a 5 MW facility in Pune and said it plans to scale up to over 100 MW of data centre capacity across the country in the next three years. ` NES will set up the 5 MW capacity data centre in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Going forward, NES plans to scale up to over 100 MW of data centre capacity across India in the next three years, capitalising on the country's booming digital infrastructure and regulatory support for data centre investments, a company statement said.

NES is dedicated to revolutionising data centre infrastructure development, optimising efficiency and cost-effectiveness through advanced automation and digitisation, the statement added.

"NES is actively securing long-term power supply agreements with utility generators, ensuring cost-effective, environmentally responsible operations aligned with stringent sustainability standards," NES Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO, Umesh Sahay, said.

Sahay further noted that "NES’ modern data centres adhere to global regulations, integrating cutting-edge security measures to protect data integrity against evolving cyber threats.

"The company's focus on edge computing responds to the growing demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth solutions, crucial for hyper-personalized customer experiences and the rapid adoption of 5G and new-age applications." India's data centre capacity has doubled between 2020 and 2023, highlighting its emergence as a prime hub for technological advancement, it stated. PTI KKS DRR