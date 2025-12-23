Natural farming corner stone of inclusive and sustaianble growth, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) Natural farming is a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable growth, and strengthening the rural economy is the top priority of the Himachal Pradesh government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

With nearly 90 per cent of the population residing in rural areas and about 53.95 per cent directly dependent on farming and allied activities, agriculture remains the backbone of the state, he said, adding that strengthening the rural economy is the foremost priority of the present state government.

The chief minister cited several measures taken by the government to ensure the economic empowerment of farmers and rural households.

"These include the introduction of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for produce grown through natural farming, the notification of the universal carton for apples to protect the interests of horticulturists, targeted subsidy schemes for rural areas and the innovative initiative of purchasing cow dung to provide additional income to farmers. These unprecedented measures aim to maximise benefits for the rural population and pave the way for their self-reliance," he said.

The state government has set an ambitious target of bringing 9.61 lakh families under the ambit of natural farming, which reaffirms its strong commitment to transforming the rural economy and securing a sustainable livelihood for farmers, Sukhu said.

"Comprehensive framework of farmer-friendly schemes has been introduced to support this transition. As a result, around 2,22,893 farmers and orchardists have already fully or partially adopted natural farming practices on approximately 38,437 hectares across the state. This shift is proving helpful in reducing input costs, improving soil health and enhancing farm incomes in a sustainable manner," he said He further said that payments were being made directly into farmers' accounts through direct benefit transfer, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

"An amount of Rs 1 crore has been deposited for the purchase of 399 metric tonnes of naturally grown maize. Additionally, Rs 1.32 crore has been transferred for procuring 2,123 quintals of wheat, while Rs 11.44 lakh has been paid for 127 quintals of raw turmeric in six districts," he said.

To encourage wider adoption of natural farming, the government provides a subsidy of Rs 750 per drum, up to three drums per family, for preparing natural farming inputs.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 8,000 per farmer is being given for improving cowsheds, the chied minister said, adding that the state also provides a subsidy of up to Rs 25,000 for purchasing the indigenous breed of cows.

Besides, a new cluster-based initiative, 'Him Unnati', was being implemented in a phased manner, under which 2,600 clusters would be identified. The state is also promoting saffron and asafetida cultivation in suitable high-altitude areas of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, said the chief minister.

These initiatives reflect the government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and prosperous, and steadily move the state towards its goal of becoming one of the leading natural farming states, he said.