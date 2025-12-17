Naturals names actress Sreeleela brand ambassador

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Entrepreneurship-led salon chain Naturals has appointed popular actor Sreeleela as its brand ambassador, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company said it has set a target of enabling 1,000 entrepreneurs and generating employment opportunities for more than 15,000 stylists by the end of 2026.

Commenting on the appointment, Naturals Salons founder K Veena said in a release that the brand was looking for someone young, energetic and aspirational who resonates strongly with Gen Z and millennials. "Sreeleela perfectly fits this vision," she said.

On the company’s expansion plans, Veena said Naturals is focused on deepening its presence within India.

"Our vision of creating 1,000 entrepreneurs and thousands of skilled jobs is rooted in the belief that India itself offers immense growth potential for structured, high-quality service brands," she said.

Sreeleela began her career as a child artiste before making her debut as a lead actor in the 2019 film 'Kiss'. She later featured in films such as 'Bhagavanth Kesari' and 'Guntur Kaaram'.