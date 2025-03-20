Nature of jobs will change with advent of artificial intelligence: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), the nature of jobs will change and people need to reskill themselves, President and CEO of Salesforce (South Asia) Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

She said AI will help in getting better resolutions using data as well as reduce human errors.

"There is a need to lean into the change and not resist," Bhattacharya said.

The former SBI chairperson also said that humans and AI can together deliver far greater efficiency and productivity.

"It is better to benefit from the change rather than resist it. The nature of jobs will change and there will be better business resolutions using data. Human errors will reduce," she said.

"There is a need for people to reskill themselves. The issue is how to be a part of the change. Data has to organised and accessed,” Bhattacharya said.

AI has passed through a phase of innovation, she pointed out.

"First, AI was using structured data, which was its predictive age. Then came language processing leading to generative AI. The next wave will be the robotic age," Bhattacharya said.

Salesforce started operations in India in 2005 with its first centre of excellence in Hyderabad. It has also collaborated with Bandhan Bank to improve efficiency of the private lender's loan originating systems for housing and commercial advances.

"Salesforce has spread to six locations in India with an annual revenue of USD 1 billion with a workforce of 13,000. We are seeing consistent growth in India," she said.

"West Bengal is a rising horizon. Companies here are digitising to improve efficiency and productivity There is a lot of demand originating from Bengal and the east relating to AI products," she added. PTI DC RBT