Navi Mumbai airport: Bids invited for third runway techno-commercial feasibility study consultant

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has invited bids for the appointment of a consultant to conduct a techno-commercial feasibility study for the development of a third runway at Navi Mumbai International Airport, an official of the state-run planning authority said on Sunday.

The proposal has been floated through an e-tendering process, inviting online Requests for Proposal (RFP) from reputed single business entities or joint ventures/consortia that meet the prescribed eligibility criteria, he added.

"The consultancy assignment is aimed at assessing the technical and commercial viability of developing a third runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, keeping in view future air traffic growth and operational requirements. The scope of work falls under CIDCO's Transport and Airport (T & C) department," the official said.

"The duration of the consultancy has been fixed at six months. The selection of the consultant will be carried out through the Least Cost Selection (LCS) method, in accordance with established procurement norms. The bidding schedule and detailed tender documents will be made available on the official CIDCO e-tendering portal from December 16," the official informed.

The feasibility study is expected to play a crucial role in long-term capacity planning for Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is being developed as a major aviation hub to decongest Mumbai's existing airport and cater to rising passenger and cargo traffic in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he added. PTI COR BNM