Navi Mumbai airport launches DigiYatra facility

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday announced the launch of DigiYatra at its facility, nearly two months after the commencement of commercial operations.

Navi Mumbai International Airport digitally joined the Civil Aviation Ministry's nationwide DigiYatra rollout alongside five other airports across the country, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The inauguration was conducted remotely, with the proceedings streamed live inside the terminal for visiting passengers, it said, adding that to mark the occasion, three passengers ceremonially used the DigiYatra e-gates and performed a ribbon-cutting at the biometric entry points.

DigiYatra leverages facial recognition technology to enable contactless and paperless passenger processing at airport checkpoints, reducing wait times while incorporating robust data privacy and security safeguards, NMIA said. PTI IAS MR