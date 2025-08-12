Navi Mumbai airport work in full swing; panel to suggest ways to help US tariffs-hit sectors: CM

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said work on the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is progressing at a rapid pace and expressed confidence it will be completed on schedule.

Asked by reporters about the impact of 50 per cent American tariffs on Indian exports, he informed a preliminary meeting had been held to identify the sectors in Maharashtra that are likely to be affected by the high duties and to explore ways to support them.

"We have formed a high-power committee to review the situation in different regions, identify alternative markets, and suggest measures to help affected industries. The recommendations of this committee will be implemented," the CM assured.

In a digital-driven economy, data centres are needed to increase efficiency in every sphere and Maharashtra enjoys leadership position in this segment, he emphasised.

"Work on the Navi Mumbai International Airport is going on at a fast pace. I feel we will be able to complete it within the planned timeline," Fadnavis said, responding to a query on the likely completion date of the project.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after inaugurating the Capital Line Data Centre in Navi Mumbai, which he described as the most technologically advanced facility of its kind in India.

Highlighting Maharashtra's leadership in the country's data infrastructure sector, he said 60 per cent of India's total data centre capacity is located in the state.

"We are living in a digital economy. To increase efficiency in every sphere, we need data centres. Establishing such capabilities in our country is most important. I am proud to say that 60 per cent of India's data centre capacity is in Maharashtra," he opined.

The new facility features world-class technology and advanced systems to support the growing demands of the digital economy. Fadnavis lauded its completion speed and operational arrangements, calling it a model for future projects.

During the event, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 20,000 crore with data centre operators for further investment in Maharashtra.

The proposed investment will include new data centres, logistics facilities, and other allied sectors.

A Singaporean investment company, Temasek, has committed to support major projects in the state, including an MoU worth Rs 700 crore for a hospital in Nagpur. In addition, global investment firm Mapletree signed an agreement worth Rs 3,000 crore to develop logistics parks in Maharashtra, he added. PTI COR RSY