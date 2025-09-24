Navi Mumbai International Airport takes 405 flats from Wadhwa Group

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) has taken 405 flats at Panvel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from real estate firm Wadhwa Group for people working at the upcoming airport.

The new airport is likely to be inaugurated next month.

NMIAL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Wadhwa Group to secure 405 ready-to-move-in flats on a "leave and license" basis in its township 'Wadhwa Wise City' at Panvel for airport personnel and families from October 2025, the real estate company said in a statement on Wednesday.

A leave and license agreement is a legal document that allows a property owner (licensor) to grant temporary usage rights of their property to another party (licensee) without transferring ownership.

Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO of The Wadhwa Group, said, "The opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a monumental event for the region. We are witnessing an uptake in demand for apartments, bungalows and plots and are thrilled to partner with NMIAL to address this need." Wadhwa Group has developed many housing and commercial projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. PTI MJH MJH DR DR