Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport hosts mega drone show ahead of launch of ops

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai International Airport organised a drone show on Wednesday, featuring 1,515 drones ahead of the airport's operational launch.

The Adani Group-promoted new airport will start commercial operations from Thursday.

The drones moved in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D lotus blooms, lotus design interiors, airport logo, green airport, plane flying over Mumbai, rise of India, among others, all centred around the theme of the airport, NMIA said in a statement.

The evening brought together innovation and artistry, transforming the night sky into a canvas of memorable and visually compelling displays, it said.

The second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan region after the Mumbai International Airport, the latest facility is set to become one of the busiest and a significant aviation hubs in India.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The airport will feature two parallel runways, terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling, it said.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 million passengers per annum and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. PTI IAS TRB