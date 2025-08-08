Navi Technologies renamed as Navi Ltd

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Navi Technologies Ltd on Friday said it has officially changed its name to Navi Limited, aligned with its evolution from a technology-led disruptor to a holistic financial services destination built around the needs of Indian consumers.

The rebranding underscores the company’s focus to position itself as an integrated, customer-centric institution encompassing lending, insurance, asset management, and UPI services, committed to making money simple, seamless, and accessible for millions of Indians, the company said in a statement.

"The new name fits who we are today. Not only are we a technology provider, we are a full-fledged destination for financial services for our customers," said Navi Group founder and executive chairman Sachin Bansal. PTI DP DP BAL BAL