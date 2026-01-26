Navigating global flux: India, EU to announce historic FTA, defence partnership on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) An announcement on the conclusion of talks on an ambitious free trade deal and finalisation of a strategic defence pact as well as a mobility framework are set to be the main deliverables at the India-European Union summit talks on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the summit that is expected to produce a broader vision by the two sides to navigate the geopolitical flux triggered by Washington's policies on trade and security.

Costa and von der Leyen graced the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path here as chief guests.

"A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," Von der Leyen said on Monday.

Von der Leyen also described the participation of an EU military contingent at the Republic Day parade as a powerful symbol of the deepening security cooperation between the two sides.

"It will culminate tomorrow in the signature of our Security and Defence Partnership," she said, confirming the outcome.

EU's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, after witnessing the Republic Day ceremony, signalled that the India-EU free trade agreement will be firmed up on Tuesday.

"Being invited as a guest for India's Republic Day is a profound honour. There could be no more fitting moment to reaffirm our partnership - and to strengthen it further through the conclusion of an ambitious EU-India FTA," he said on social media.

Von der Leyen last week said India and the European Union are on the cusp of a "historic trade agreement" that would create a market comprising two billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of the global GDP.

The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. The negotiations were relaunched in June 2022.

The FTA is expected to bring a qualitative change in deepening the overall bilateral ties in a range of sectors.

The broad focus of the summit will be on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order.

Besides firming up the free trade agreement, the two sides are set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda at the summit.

India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004.

The proposed Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) will facilitate deeper defence and security cooperation between the two sides, officials said.

The SDP will bring interoperability in the defence domain and will open up avenues for Indian firms to participate in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme.

The SAFE is the EU's Euro 150 billion financial instrument designed to provide financial support to member states to speed up defence readiness.

At the summit, India and the EU are also set to launch the negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA).

The SOIA is expected to boost industrial defence cooperation between the two sides.

The memorandum of understanding on facilitating the mobility of Indian workers to Europe is expected to be another key outcome of the summit.

It will provide a framework for advancing mobility initiatives by EU member states with India, the officials said.

France, Germany and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India.

The two sides are also expected to ink a number of agreements to provide for deeper cooperation in several other sectors.

They are also likely to deliberate on the pressing global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

While the two sides don't see eye-to-eye on everything, they do share a core set of interests which include having a stable international order, European officials said last week.

The summit will also be an opportunity to discuss with India "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine", they said.

President Costa will reiterate the message that this war represents an existential threat for Europe and poses a direct challenge to the rules-based international order and that it has clear consequences also in the Indo-Pacific, the officials noted.

The ties between India and the EU have been on an upswing over the last few years.

The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods. For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion. PTI MPB RT