Navitas, Cyient Semicon to co-develop gallium nitride products for high voltage products

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) US-based Navitas Semiconductor and Indian firm Cyient Semiconductors have partnered to advance the adoption of gallium nitride technology, used for high-power products in India and establish its complete ecosystem.

Through the partnership, both companies intend to co-develop GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, GaN-based system modules, and design enablement platforms, Cyient Semiconductors said in a statement.

The products will target India's high voltage, high power market segments, like AI data centres, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure and industrial electrification.

"...By combining Navitas' proven GaN technology with Cyient Semi's design, manufacturing, and supply-chain strengths, we are creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that will accelerate the market adoption of GaN. Our goal is to make GaN accessible to every OEM looking to design, build, and scale from India," Cyient Semiconductors, CEO, Suman Narayan said.

The partnership seeks to build a local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem in the country. In addition, Navitas and Cyient Semiconductor aim to deploy IC technology in accelerating solution development for high-voltage and high-power markets.

The collaboration is expected to include products based on Navitas’ existing GaN technologies, along with new products tailored for India's requirements.

"I believe the growth of GaN technology in India will exceed global trends, and Cyient Semiconductors is the perfect partner for Navitas to drive this revolution. Together, Navitas and Cyient will power India’s vision of India for India – innovation, by India, for the world," Navitas, President and CEO, Chris Allexandre said.

The initiative is intended to empower Indian design houses and OEMs with locally sourced GaN components and manufacturing support, enabling faster development cycles and reducing barriers to GaN adoption in India, the statement said.