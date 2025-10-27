NavPrakriti begins operation at lithium-ion battery recycling plant near Kolkata

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) NavPrakriti Green Energies on Monday announced the start of operations of its lithium-ion battery recycling plant near Kolkata.

NavPrakriti’s new plant, situated near Kolkata, is set to become a hub for responsible battery disposal and critical mineral recovery in these underserved states, a company statement said.

Akhilesh Bagaria, Founder of NavPrakriti, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the circular economy and sustainable technology has inspired a new wave of innovation in India. Our facility is a testament to the potential of indigenous solutions and local entrepreneurship. We are proud to be the first in Eastern India to support both government policy and the urgent need to address battery waste.

With the global battery recycling market expected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2030, India has a unique opportunity to claim a meaningful share.

With a current mechanical pre-treatment capacity of 1000 tonnes per month, scalable to 2000 tonnes as market demand grows, NavPrakriti is already processing end-of-life batteries from various sources, including consumer products, telecom operations, and industrial users.

The company is exploring new partnerships with major battery manufacturers, OEMs, and bulk battery users for collection and recycling under the EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) framework, ensuring a consistent feedstock and regulatory compliance, it stated.