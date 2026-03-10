NavPrakriti partners with NASH Energy for battery recycling

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) NavPrakriti, a lithium-ion battery recycling firm, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with NASH Energy, a NASH Group company focused on advanced battery manufacturing and energy storage solutions.

The alliance will ensure responsible end-of-life management for all batteries produced by NASH Energy, including production scrap, reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainability, resource security, and regulatory leadership, a company statement said.

"Our collaboration with NASH Energy goes beyond regulatory compliance; it's about building a foundation for responsible battery material recovery and circularity at scale. Together, we are driving industry best practices and helping actualise India's net zero ambitions," Akhilesh Bagaria, Co-Founder of NavPrakriti, said.

NavPrakriti's Serampore facility, recognised as eastern India's largest and most advanced lithium-ion battery recycling plant, has the capacity to process up to 1,000 tonnes of spent batteries per month, with planned expansion to 24,000 tonnes annually.

Anil Kumar, COO, NASH Energy, said in the statement, "Our partnership with NavPrakriti ensures that every NASH Energy battery — whether from manufacturing processes or end-of-life returns — is responsibly recycled and its valuable materials reintegrated into the supply chain." This collaboration is timely as India's lithium-ion battery demand is projected to surge from 4 GWh in 2023 to nearly 139 GWh by 2035, intensifying the need for robust recycling infrastructure and compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules.