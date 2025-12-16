NavPrakriti to partner with over 150 battery firm, OEMs in next 3 years

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Battery recycling and refurbishment firm NavPrakriti on Tuesday said it will partner with over 150 battery companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the next three years.

Through this, the company will create an extensive network for collecting, recycling, and refurbishing spent batteries, leveraging advanced technology and strategic industry collaborations to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible battery management across the value chain, the company said in a statement.

NavPrakriti, eastern India's first large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling and refurbishment company, announced an ambitious plan to partner with over 150 battery companies and OEMs in the next three years, it said.

The move positions the Kolkata-headquartered company at the forefront of India's efforts to build a robust, extended producer responsibility (EPR)-driven battery-recycling network, critical to the country's clean energy and decarbonisation goals.

Recently, NavPrakriti, which was founded in 2024, also started the operation of eastern India's first advanced lithium-ion battery recycling facility.

According to industry projections, the country's demand for lithium batteries is set to soar from just 4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2023 to 139 GWh by 2035.

As per the estimates, lithium-ion batteries alone accounted for 700,000 tonnes of the 1.6 million metric tonnes of e-waste generated in India in 2022.

NavPrakriti Founder Akhilesh Bagaria said in the statement, "By partnering with battery manufacturers and OEMs nationwide, we're not just managing waste, we're helping to close the loop on critical raw materials, boost India's clean energy ambitions, and accelerate the country's EPR journey." Currently, the NavPrakriti facility can handle up to 1,000 tonnes of used batteries each month, a capacity that can be doubled as demand rises. PTI KKS TRB