Navyug Global Ventures invests Rs 16 cr in Shrinithi Capital

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Navyug Global Ventures, led by serial investor Nikhil Chandan, made a strategic investment of Rs 160 million (Rs 16 crore) in the city-headquartered non-banking finance company Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd to fuel its expansion plans, a top official said.

With the new investment, Shrinithi Capital will accelerate its efforts to expand financial access, deepen its presence in underserved regions, and drive impact-driven lending initiatives.

On the occasion, Navyug Global Ventures also committed a further investment of Rs 100 million (Rs 10 crore) in the first quarter of FY 2025–26 to further bolster Shrinithi Capital's financial lending initiatives, according to a company statement.

Shrinithi Capital Pvt Ltd, which operates over 50 branches, focuses on providing commercial vehicle finance and financing in the electric vehicle segment.

Through its grassroots network and sector-specific financial products, it has been enabling access to credit for rural entrepreneurs, commercial fleet operators, and small business owners in the used vehicle auto segment.

The new funding will support the company's geographic expansion, tech-driven lending models, and targeted financing for electric mobility. This latest investment in Shrinithi Capital reinforces Navyug's commitment to fostering inclusive, sustainable growth in India's lending ecosystem, the statement said on Wednesday.

We back teams that understand the ground realities and build for scale. Shrinithi Capital stood out not just for its numbers but for its mission. Their disciplined approach to rural lending and growing focus on EV finance reflect where the future is headed, said Chandan on investing in Shrinithi Capital.

Commenting on the fundraise from Navyug Global Ventures, Shrinithi Capital CEO and Director Sellamani Srinivasan said, "From our first discussions with Nikhil and the Navyug team, it was clear that this partnership extends far beyond capital. Navyug brings a wealth of experience and strategic synergies that will help Shrinithi Capital scale efficiently." "This collaboration will empower us to penetrate deeper markets, access technology, and acquire new business in green mobility, ride-hailing autos and taxis, and other emerging segments," Srinivasan added.