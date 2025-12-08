Nawanagar SEZ will play big role in Bihar's industrial development: Nitish

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inspected the proposed special economic zone (SEZ) at Nawanagar in Buxar district, and asserted that it will play a big role in the state’s industrial development.

Spread across 126.5 acres, Nawanagar is one of the two approved SEZs in Bihar. The second one is situated at Kumarbagh in West Champaran district.

“This (Nawanagar SEZ) will play a big role in Bihar’s industrial development and create employment opportunities. There is need for investment to develop Nawanagar as a major industrial hub,” Kumar said.

The chief minister also reviewed the industry department’s action plan on road infrastructure, power supply and drainage facilities, among other sectors.

He said the region, which already houses several factories, holds “significant potential for expansion”.

During his visit to the district, Kumar reviewed operations at various industrial units, including the facilities of Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharat Plus Ethanol Pvt Ltd and SLMG Beverages Ltd.

A detailed presentation was made before the CM on land utilisation, ongoing industrial activities, investment levels, market linkages, infrastructure support and scale of local employment in the industrial zone.

Kumar later undertook an aerial survey of the newly built Ganga bridge in Buxar.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, the bridge, which comprises an old two-lane structure and a new four-lane span, “will enhance connectivity between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It will also support regional trade and spur socio-economic development”.

The Nawanagar industrial area spans across 439.68 acres, of which 337.07 acres have already been allotted.

"Of the total land, 126.51 acres have been earmarked for SEZ development. Export-oriented units will be allotted land within the zone, which will elevate Bihar's export footprint and generate large-scale employment," the statement added.