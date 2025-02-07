Nawgati bags Rs 40-lakh grant from MeitY Startup Hub

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Fuel aggregator Nawgati has bagged a Rs 40-lakh grant from MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) -- the startup wing of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The scale-up grant will be key to iterate and commercialise the hardware technology behind Aaveg -- the company's congestion and compliance monitoring system that generates insights for fuel companies/dealers, according to a company statement.

"The grant will enable Nawgati to refine its hardware capabilities and implement upgrades that can support its ambitious expansion plans across multiple geographies.

"Nawgati aims to utilise this grant to strengthen its presence in the fuelling infrastructure space, ensuring a seamless experience for both businesses and consumers," it said.

MeitY offers scale-up grants to startups through various schemes, including TIDE 2.0, Startup Hub GENESIS, SASACT, and SAMRIDH. These grants are intended to help startups scale up their operations and become more competitive.

The said fund is exclusively granted to MeitY TIDE 2.0 holders, a distinction Nawgati earned during its incubation phase.

Nawgati's Aaveg system leverages advanced hardware and software integrations to optimise fuel station management, minimising wait and serve times and enhancing compliance tracking.

Noida-headquartered Nawgati was founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair and Aryan Sisodia. PTI ANK HVA