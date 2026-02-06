Naxal-hit Gadchiroli will be given new identity of 'green steel hub of India', says Fadnavis

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in the state will be given a new identity of a "green steel hub of India" by creating a comprehensive steel ecosystem.

Steel manufactured in Gadchiroli will be supplied to the world at cheaper rates than China, he said.

Fadnavis was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 'Advantage Vidarbha 2026', a business conclave and investment summit, in Nagpur organised by the Association for Industrial Development (AID).

Four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed on the first day of the event.

"The identity of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Vidarbha will be transformed into the 'green steel hub of India' by creating a comprehensive steel ecosystem. Steel will be supplied to the world at rates cheaper than China...The objective is to create multiple industrial magnet hubs across the state and ensure development of surrounding districts," he said.

On auto major Mahindra & Mahindra's proposed integrated automobile facility in Nagpur, he said it is expected to commence operations by 2028 and will involve an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Fadnavis also said that on the lines of an integrated textile park in Amravati, another park will be developed under the PM MITRA scheme.

An aviation school is also being set up near the Amravati airport, which will significantly benefit the districts of Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim and Akola, according to the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said as large-scale investments and industries were coming to Vidarbha, there was an urgent need to create skilled manpower to meet industrial requirements.

He underlined the importance of industrial growth for overall regional development and poverty alleviation.

Gadkari also stressed the need to identify the unique strengths of each district, and gave an example that cotton-based industries could be developed in cotton-producing districts.

By recognising the strengths of all districts, export oriented industries can be created, he said.

State Industries Secretary P Anbalagan provided information on three upcoming industrial clusters in Maharashtra, and said that by 2047, Vidarbha would contribute substantially to the nation's development. PTI CLS NP