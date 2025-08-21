Nayab Saini announces to set up Haryana Rajya Udyamita Aayog to encourage young entrepreneurs

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) In a move to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced setting up the 'Haryana Rajya Udyamita Ayog' to motivate and train youth.

He emphasised that the government is committed to making Haryana the number one startup hub in the country, with a target to triple the number of startups in the state.

Saini made several other announcements while addressing the state-level programme organised on the occasion of World Entrepreneurs' Day at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Minister Gaurav Gautam were also present on this occasion, an official statement said.

Around 2,000 students from various universities, colleges, schools, and Industrial Training Institutes across the state, along with approximately 100 successful entrepreneurs from diverse fields, participated in the event.

The chief minister handed over a cheque of over Rs 1,14,30,000 as grant money to 22 startups of Agri Business Incubation Centre, CCSHAU, Hisar.

Saini also announced that 'Startup Idea Slogan Competitions' will be organised in all schools and colleges to promote entrepreneurship, with prize money of up to Rs 1 crore to be awarded to winners at the district and state levels.

He said that the ideas that develop into startups will receive full microfinance support from the government under the Startup policy.

He also announced that "Swadeshi Fairs" will be organised to promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, with full support from the district administration.

Saini added that the state government is encouraging private investors to create a fund of funds, which will position Haryana as a major hub of innovation and entrepreneurship by investing in local startups.

He also announced that Centres of Excellence will be established in every district of the state under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To identify and nurture the skills of the youth, open skill competitions will be held annually at both district and state levels.

Additionally, under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Samman Yojana, 2,000 graduate and postgraduate students will be offered internship opportunities in various industries, along with an honorarium of Rs 10,000.

Saini announced that the state government will award cash prizes of up to Rs 10 lakh to medal winners from Haryana in the World Skill Olympics.

Those who wish to start their own business will be eligible for additional financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. If they prefer not to pursue entrepreneurship, they will be offered employment as skill trainers in schools, ITIs, polytechnics, and colleges across Haryana.

Additionally, participants who perform well at the national level will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The chief minister said that currently, Haryana is home to over 9,000 recognised startups. What is even more encouraging is that approximately 45 per cent of these startups are led by women founders, reflecting the growing empowerment of our daughters.

Today, Haryana ranks as the 7th largest state in India in terms of the number of startups, Saini said.

He emphasised that entrepreneurship is not just about starting a business or making money.

"It begins with an idea, a spark that ignites the mind to find solutions to problems or fulfil unmet needs. When that idea is nurtured with opportunity, resources, courage to take risks, and innovation, it transforms into a successful venture," he said.

Saini noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has launched several schemes aimed at empowering the youth. These initiatives are helping to build an ecosystem where every young person has the opportunity to realise their dreams.

He said that many young individuals have brilliant ideas, but their dreams often fade due to a lack of funding.

The Mudra Yojana has removed this barrier by providing collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. This scheme has empowered lakhs of small entrepreneurs to start or expand their businesses successfully, Saini said.

He said that the foundation of innovation must be laid in childhood.

With this vision, Atal Tinkering Labs are being established in schools and colleges under the Atal Innovation Mission.

"I am confident that these labs will nurture the scientists and innovators of the future," he added.

He further said that the government's goal is for every young person to graduate not just with a degree, but with the mindset of an entrepreneur.

"The government is working towards an 'entrepreneurship-empowered Haryana,' where technological innovation and self-reliance progress hand in hand," he added.

Referring to the National Education Policy-2020, the chief minister said the NEP is a forward-looking initiative designed to meet the needs of the 21st century.

Referring to the National Education Policy-2020, the chief minister said the NEP is a forward-looking initiative designed to meet the needs of the 21st century.

It introduces multiple entry and exit options, a skill-based curriculum, and a technology-driven education system. This policy empowers the youth with the freedom to learn and shape their careers based on their interests," he said and reiterated that it will be fully implemented in Haryana by the end of this year.