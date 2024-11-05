Nayab Saini-headed purchase committee approves works of Rs 2050 cr

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) A high-powered committee headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday approved several projects and works worth more than Rs 2,050 crore, an official release said.

The list of the projects approved in the meeting included constructing a 60 MLD (megalitres per day) water treatment plant in Jind city at Rs 90 crore and a canal-based water supply scheme in seven villages of Rewari district at Rs 15 crore.

Eleven projects under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were also approved, including a contract worth Rs16.40 crore for establishing a centralized integrated water management system.

Additionally, approvals were granted for the reconstruction, strengthening, and repair of six road projects covering 174 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs. 170 crore. Key road projects include the reconstruction of the road from Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar and from Mehrauli Road, Delhi-Haryana border to IFFCO Chowk, as well as the construction of service roads between Sector 58 and Sector 67.

Haryana ministers, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ranbir Gangwa, and Shruti Choudhry were also present in the meeting. PTI SUN MR MR