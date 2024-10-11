Nayab Saini visits grain markets in Kurukshetra, assures to procure every grain

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited the grain markets in Kurukshetra district and assured that every single grain produced by farmers would be procured.

Besides, he also assured timely payments of the grains procured, according to an official statement.

On the occasion, Saini interacted with the Arhtiyas and farmers to understand their issues.

According to the statement, the farmers raised concerns about the non-lifting of paddy and other problems.

The caretaker chief minister immediately directed the officers concerned to address these issues and also ensure that farmers did not face any difficulties in the markets.

If any local millers are not purchasing or lifting the paddy, another miller can take over the task, Saini directed the officials accompanying him.

He also directed the officials that the farmers should not face any problems in the grain markets.

The chief minister said that strict action would be taken against any official found negligent in this work.

Saini said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers.

All basic facilities have been provided in the markets so that farmers face no difficulties in selling their crops. Additionally, the timely lifting of paddy from the markets will also be ensured, the statement quoted Saini as saying.

The chief minister visited the grain markets of Pipli, Ladwa, and Babain in the Kurukshetra district.

Notably, after the Assembly polls were over, this was Saini's first visit to the grain markets to take stock of the ongoing procurement operations in the mandis.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats in the October 5 Haryana polls, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated, and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

The tentative date of the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana, to be held in Panchkula, is October 15.

Meanwhile, during Saini's Kurukshetra visit on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, G Anupama; Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal and Superintendent of Police Varun Singla accompanied him.

Saini checked the moisture content of the paddy using a moisture meter during his visit.

He interacted with farmers, Arhtiyas (commission agents) and representatives of farmers unions to gather information about the paddy procurement process, said the statement.

He said the purchase of paddy is proceeding smoothly according to the set parameters.

In addition to paddy, the government is also purchasing bajra, he added.

Speaking to reporters later, Saini said that the Congress never rose above corruption and dynastic politics.

In the past, they had captured power by deceiving people in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, he said. PTI SUN BAL BAL