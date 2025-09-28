Nayab Saini woos top Japanese firms to make more investments in Haryana; CM likely to visit Japan in Oct

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged top Japanese companies to make more investments in the state and also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for them in Haryana.

Saini, who is likely to visit Japan next month, held a special meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram on Sunday, inviting them to make greater investments in Haryana.

On this occasion, an MoU was also signed with Honda Company for C&D (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management. Under this agreement, the government will provide land and waste for setting up the plant, while Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste, an official statement said.

It said the Chief Minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the "Haryana Pavilion" there. As part of this, he held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment.

He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Naraingarh in Ambala district, which, he said, is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, and will significantly boost trade.

Notably, while Saini is likely to travel to Japan, the chief minister had nearly a month ago cancelled his UAE tour in view of the situation which prevailed in Haryana at that time in the wake of heavy rains causing floods and waterlogging at many places in the state. Saini was to visit the UAE for three days to attract investments for his state.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, who participated in various events in Gurugram on Sunday, while touching upon the water supply facilities in Manesar, said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, and work will commence soon after tendering.

A budget provision of around Rs 3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak Canal. This arrangement has been planned keeping in view the expected population growth over the next 25-30 years, to ensure there will be no water scarcity, he said.

Saini emphasised the proper treatment of chemical water discharged by industrial units and encouraged the adoption of advanced technologies. Industries should recycle and reuse their wastewater. For this, a plan has been prepared through HSIIDC. In the first phase, this system will be implemented in Manesar at a cost of around Rs 78 crore, enabling industries to reuse water, he said.

Saini stressed the importance of utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for meaningful development works.

He said that CSR funds should be spent through the Deputy Commissioner to ensure their optimum utilisation and maximum benefit to the public. CSR funds can support initiatives such as language courses in hospitals and higher education institutions.

He said that Model Sanskriti Schools are being established every 10 km across Haryana, and CSR can contribute significantly in this direction. He appealed to industrial units to adopt roads under CSR and undertake beautification projects.

Saini also said that a 500 MW Green Energy Plant will be set up in Haryana, and an MoU has already been signed for this project.

The chief minister also announced the introduction of advanced fire brigade systems. In the initial phase, these will be set up in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

He further stated that the government has initiated steps to establish ten new IMTs (Industrial Model Townships), and around 6,000-7,000 acres of land have already been registered on the e-Bhoomi portal for this purpose.

He assured that industries investing in Haryana will receive top facilities. Transparency has been enhanced in the No Objection Certificate (NOC) approval process, he said. PTI SUN MR