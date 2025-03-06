Nayanta University to commence first session from August this year

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Pune-based Nayanta University will commence its first academic session, comprising 100 students from August this year, Chancellor Naushad Forbes said on Thursday.

Established under the Maharashtra State Private University Act, Nayanta will start with undergraduate courses focussed on humanities and social sciences before getting into other streams.

The university is backed by a group of industrialists, including Bharat Puri, Naushad Forbes, Farhad Forbes, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nadir Godrej, Meher Pudumjee, and Satish Reddy.

"At Nayanta University, we believe in empowering students not just through academic knowledge but by nurturing their creativity and critical thinking. Our goal is to provide an environment where innovation thrives, and students are inspired to become leaders who can drive positive change in the world," Forbes said.

In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the university plans to provide students with unparalleled opportunities for internships, mentorships, and placements across corporate, government, and social sectors.

The university's permanent campus, which will span nearly 100 acres in Pune, is currently under development, with plans for a fully residential campus designed to foster a collaborative and immersive learning environment.

"Our vision at Nayanta Education Foundation is simple - prioritising student success through personalised learning experiences," Nayanta Education Foundation CEO Ranjan Banerjee said.